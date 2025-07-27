Next Article
Karnataka's Tungabhadra dam nearing full capacity, water released
After days of heavy rain, the Tungabhadra dam has started releasing more water as inflows from the Tunga and Bhadra dams and the Varada river surged.
By Sunday morning, July 27, 2025, the reservoir was at 1,624.76 ft—just under its full mark—with inflows jumping from 90,000 to a possible 1.40 lakh cusecs.
People living near riverbanks warned to stay alert
To keep things safe downstream, authorities opened spillway gates and are adjusting outflows in real time.
People living near riverbanks or low-lying areas have been warned to stay alert for sudden rises in water levels—especially since last year's numbers were even higher around this time.
If you're in these areas or know someone who is, it's a good idea to watch for updates and stay cautious until things settle down.