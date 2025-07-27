Modi announces statues of Chola emperors in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced that statues of legendary Chola emperors Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola I will be set up in Tamil Nadu.
The news came during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, marking Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary and his epic maritime legacy.
The event also celebrated the founding of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple.
Significance of the move
This move isn't just about honoring history—it's about connecting cultures.
Modi unveiled a special coin for Rajendra Chola I and used water from Varanasi for rituals, highlighting unity between North and South India.
The statues will celebrate the Cholas's naval power, military strength, and even their early democratic traditions like Kudavolai elections.
For anyone interested in heritage or cultural pride, this is a reminder of how Tamil Nadu's past still shapes India's story today.