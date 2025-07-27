Modi announces statues of Chola emperors in Tamil Nadu

Significance of the move

This move isn't just about honoring history—it's about connecting cultures.

Modi unveiled a special coin for Rajendra Chola I and used water from Varanasi for rituals, highlighting unity between North and South India.

The statues will celebrate the Cholas's naval power, military strength, and even their early democratic traditions like Kudavolai elections.

For anyone interested in heritage or cultural pride, this is a reminder of how Tamil Nadu's past still shapes India's story today.