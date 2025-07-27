Next Article
Rajasthan plants 2.5 crore saplings in a day
Rajasthan just pulled off a massive green push—planting 2.5 crore saplings in one day as part of the "Harialo Rajasthan" mission.
The big-picture goal? With plans to plant 10 crore saplings this year and hit 50 crore over five years.
CM encourages people to plant saplings in mothers' names
This isn't just about trees—it's about everyone pitching in for the planet.
At the launch on Van Mahotsav, CM Bhajanlal Sharma encouraged folks to plant a sapling in their mother's name, making it personal and meaningful.
The day also saw cool moves like drone seeding, new water conservation projects, and environmental awards for eco-champions—showing that climate action can be innovative and community-driven.