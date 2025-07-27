Rajasthan plants 2.5 crore saplings in a day

CM encourages people to plant saplings in mothers' names

This isn't just about trees—it's about everyone pitching in for the planet.

At the launch on Van Mahotsav, CM Bhajanlal Sharma encouraged folks to plant a sapling in their mother's name, making it personal and meaningful.

The day also saw cool moves like drone seeding, new water conservation projects, and environmental awards for eco-champions—showing that climate action can be innovative and community-driven.