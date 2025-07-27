IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Karnataka
Heads up, Karnataka!
The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in the coastal and Malnad regions for the next two days from Sunday, while Bengaluru and nearby areas are on yellow alert.
There's also a warning about possible flooding because extra water is being released from the Krishnarajasagar and Tungabhadra reservoirs.
Flood warnings in downstream areas
With all this rain, flood warnings are out for areas downstream of those big dams—Tungabhadra's outflow could hit 140,000 cusecs.
Several villages in Kodagu, Mysuru, and Bellary are already dealing with floods and minor landslides have been reported from hilly spots.
Even though Karnataka's monsoon rainfall is a bit above normal this year (439mm so far), the downpour is still causing travel hassles and making life tough in affected districts.
Stay safe if you're around these areas!