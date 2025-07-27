IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Karnataka

Flood warnings in downstream areas

With all this rain, flood warnings are out for areas downstream of those big dams—Tungabhadra's outflow could hit 140,000 cusecs.

Several villages in Kodagu, Mysuru, and Bellary are already dealing with floods and minor landslides have been reported from hilly spots.

Even though Karnataka's monsoon rainfall is a bit above normal this year (439mm so far), the downpour is still causing travel hassles and making life tough in affected districts.

Stay safe if you're around these areas!