Chola emperors' achievements can guide India's growth: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rajaraja Chola I and Rajendra Chola I at Gangaikonda Cholapuram during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.
He said their achievements offer a timeless roadmap for India's growth: "To become a developed nation, we too must prioritize unity; strengthen our Navy and Defence forces and look for new opportunities, even while safeguarding our core values."
Chola Empire's reach and significance
About 1,000 years ago, the Chola Empire stretched from South India all the way to Southeast Asia.
Rajaraja Chola I built a powerful navy and improved administration, while his son Rajendra expanded even further—founding Gangaikonda Cholapuram after major victories in North India and beyond.
please write in English language
Modi unveiled a special coin for Rajendra Chola I and announced grand statues of both emperors in Tamil Nadu.
He also highlighted projects inspired by the Cholas—like Kashi Tamil Sangamam—and celebrated bringing back over 600 stolen artifacts since 2014, including many from Tamil Nadu.
Legacy of the Chola dynasty
The dynasty pioneered local elections (the kudavolai system) and advanced water management—ideas way ahead of their time.
Their legacy in literature, architecture, and sculpture still shapes Indian culture today.