Chola emperors' achievements can guide India's growth: PM Modi India Jul 27, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rajaraja Chola I and Rajendra Chola I at Gangaikonda Cholapuram during the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.

He said their achievements offer a timeless roadmap for India's growth: "To become a developed nation, we too must prioritize unity; strengthen our Navy and Defence forces and look for new opportunities, even while safeguarding our core values."