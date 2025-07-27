Odisha: Two minors raped in unrelated incidents India Jul 27, 2025

Two 15-year-old girls were raped in unrelated incidents in Odisha.

In Malkangiri, one girl was abducted and gang-raped by three men after a birthday party, and then assaulted again by a truck driver who offered her a ride home.

In Jagatsinghpur, another girl was repeatedly raped by two brothers over a year; she is now seven months pregnant and had also faced physical abuse.