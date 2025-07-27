Odisha: Two minors raped in unrelated incidents
Two 15-year-old girls were raped in unrelated incidents in Odisha.
In Malkangiri, one girl was abducted and gang-raped by three men after a birthday party, and then assaulted again by a truck driver who offered her a ride home.
In Jagatsinghpur, another girl was repeatedly raped by two brothers over a year; she is now seven months pregnant and had also faced physical abuse.
Accused arrested in both cases
All four accused from the first case have been arrested, and the survivor is receiving medical care at a government childcare center.
In the second case, police have arrested the two brothers while searching for a third suspect.
Both cases are being investigated under strict laws meant to protect children, as authorities respond to rising concerns about sexual violence across Odisha.
