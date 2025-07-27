Next Article
Monsoon 2025: 236 districts still dry despite overall rainfall surplus
India's overall monsoon is 8% above average this year, but 236 districts—mostly in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and the northeast—are still running dry.
The IMD points to big regional gaps: while central and northwest India are getting drenched, the east and northeast are seeing a 23% shortfall.
Farmers are pushing through despite uneven rainfall
This uneven rainfall means some areas risk water shortages even as others have plenty.
Still, farmers are pushing through—65% of kharif crops are already sown and crop output is up 4% from last year.
With heavy rain forecast for several states next week and reservoirs over 60% full, there's hope things could balance out soon.