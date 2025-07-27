Man killed for refusing to lend money in Delhi India Jul 27, 2025

At a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, Delhi, 42-year-old Sita Ram was allegedly murdered by his coworker Chandra Prakash after refusing to lend him ₹10,000.

Police say Prakash hit Ram on the head with a hammer and hid his body in the septic tank.

The case surfaced when Ram was reported missing.