Man killed for refusing to lend money in Delhi
At a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, Delhi, 42-year-old Sita Ram was allegedly murdered by his coworker Chandra Prakash after refusing to lend him ₹10,000.
Police say Prakash hit Ram on the head with a hammer and hid his body in the septic tank.
The case surfaced when Ram was reported missing.
Accused arrested, hammer used in crime recovered
After finding Ram's body, police tracked down and arrested Prakash in southwest Delhi using CCTV footage and phone data.
He confessed during questioning and showed officers where he'd hidden the hammer.
Local residents are shocked and demanding strict action. Forensic teams are collecting evidence, while a post-mortem is underway to confirm how Ram died.