Bihar's voter list overhaul: 7.24cr people submit details
Bihar just wrapped up the first phase of its big voter list clean-up, with over 91% of registered voters—about 7.24 crore people—submitting their details to the Election Commission of India.
This massive response is part of an effort to make sure every vote counts and the rolls are up-to-date ahead of upcoming elections.
Over 77,000 officials involved in the process
Accurate voter lists mean fairer elections.
The ECI has already identified and set aside entries for 22 lakh deceased voters, 7 lakh duplicate registrations, and 35 lakh people who have moved away or can't be traced.
With more than 77,000 officials involved, this overhaul is all about making sure Bihar's elections are clean and trustworthy.
If you spot any mistakes in your info when the draft rolls drop on August 1, there's time till September 1 to get them fixed—so everyone's voice can be heard.