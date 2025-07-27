Bihar's voter list overhaul: 7.24cr people submit details

Over 77,000 officials involved in the process

Accurate voter lists mean fairer elections.

The ECI has already identified and set aside entries for 22 lakh deceased voters, 7 lakh duplicate registrations, and 35 lakh people who have moved away or can't be traced.

With more than 77,000 officials involved, this overhaul is all about making sure Bihar's elections are clean and trustworthy.

If you spot any mistakes in your info when the draft rolls drop on August 1, there's time till September 1 to get them fixed—so everyone's voice can be heard.