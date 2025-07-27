National Quantum Mission: Can quantum tech really upgrade India's defense?

Startups are working on secure messaging tools for the Navy

Indian startups like Quantum AI and QuBeats are jumping in—working on secure messaging tools and GPS-free navigation for the Navy.

But there are hurdles: funding is tight compared to countries like China, and only a small part of the budget has been spent so far.

Still, projects from IIT Delhi and companies like QpiAI show quantum tech could soon shake up not just defense, but also healthcare and industry if these challenges get sorted out.