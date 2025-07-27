Next Article
Fake bomb scare at CM Stalin's house
On Sunday, someone called in a bomb threat to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's home in Chennai, claiming a bomb was planted there.
Police acted fast, sending out patrols and bomb squads to check things out.
Another fake bomb threat
After a thorough search, police found there was no bomb—it was just a hoax.
This comes right after Anna University got its 21st fake bomb threat the day before, which also turned out to be false.
With these repeated scares, police are stepping up security and taking these incidents seriously to keep everyone safe.