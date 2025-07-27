Next Article
Karnataka reservoirs at 80% capacity thanks to heavy rains
Heavy rains have given Karnataka's reservoirs a big boost—water levels are now at 80% capacity, according to the state's disaster monitoring center.
That's 715.6 tmc ft of water as of July 27, 2025, a welcome change after weeks of waiting for the monsoon to kick in.
Good news for farmers, power generation
The Krishna and Cauvery river basins saw especially strong inflows, with major reservoirs like Tungabhadra and Alamatti quickly filling up.
Hydel reservoirs such as Linganamakki are also at healthy levels (81% full).
With these rising water levels, things are looking up for both farmers needing irrigation and the state's power generation in the months ahead.