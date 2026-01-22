Himachal Pradesh: Orange alert for snow, storms, and cold weather
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh—big weather changes are coming.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has put Kullu, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti on "orange alert" for heavy snowfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
Nine other districts like Shimla and Kangra are under a "yellow alert" for rain, hailstorms, and chilly days.
What to expect this week
Snowfall and rain are likely in the hills on Friday and Saturday. Another round of heavy snow and rain is expected from Monday through Wednesday.
It's been mostly dry lately, but temperatures have dropped sharply—Tabo village even hit minus 8.7°C.