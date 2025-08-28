Himachal: Thousands of vehicles, including trucks, stuck on highway

Main route to transport perishable goods

The blocked highway is a lifeline for Himachal Pradesh, especially for moving over ₹50 crore worth of perishable goods.

With both main and alternate routes often closed due to swollen rivers and damaged roads, power and water services have also taken a hit.

Tragically, since June 20 at least 158 people have lost their lives to the heavy rains and landslides, with dozens still missing as repair work continues through tough weather.