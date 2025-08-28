Next Article
Himachal: Thousands of vehicles, including trucks, stuck on highway
Since June 20, heavy monsoon rains have caused major landslides on the Chandigarh-Kullu highway (NH-21), blocking several key spots.
Thousands of vehicles—including trucks loaded with fruits and veggies—are stuck, with drivers forced to wait for days.
Main route to transport perishable goods
The blocked highway is a lifeline for Himachal Pradesh, especially for moving over ₹50 crore worth of perishable goods.
With both main and alternate routes often closed due to swollen rivers and damaged roads, power and water services have also taken a hit.
Tragically, since June 20 at least 158 people have lost their lives to the heavy rains and landslides, with dozens still missing as repair work continues through tough weather.