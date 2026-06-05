Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Assam's 1st Cyrtodactylus bapme gecko India Jun 05, 2026

Assam just spotted the rare bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme) for the first time ever at Urpad Beel, Goalpara.

Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this find highlights how much unique wildlife calls Assam home.

With its curved toes and slender shape, this gecko belongs to the genus Cyrtodactylus, one of the world's most diverse groups of geckos, and can thrive in forests, rocky spots, and wetlands.