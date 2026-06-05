Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Assam's 1st Cyrtodactylus bapme gecko
India
Assam just spotted the rare bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme) for the first time ever at Urpad Beel, Goalpara.
Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this find highlights how much unique wildlife calls Assam home.
With its curved toes and slender shape, this gecko belongs to the genus Cyrtodactylus, one of the world's most diverse groups of geckos, and can thrive in forests, rocky spots, and wetlands.
Discovery offers clues on gecko habitats
This discovery adds a new species to Assam's official records and gives scientists more clues about where these geckos live.
It's also a reminder of why protecting Northeast India's wild habitats is so important: there are still plenty of creatures here that haven't been fully explored yet.