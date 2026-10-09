Himanta Biswa Sarma demands probe into Himashri Boro's Srikakulam death
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is demanding a full investigation into the suspicious death of 20-year-old Himashri Boro.
The college student's body was later recovered from a forested area near Malayapuram in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.
Before her death, she called her family from the Dibrugarh Vivek Express, saying she felt unsafe because of some men nearby.
Assam sends senior police officer
Sarma has reached out to Andhra Pradesh's chief minister and the railway minister for a comprehensive, thorough and time-bound probe.
Assam has also sent a senior police officer to help with the case.
Her bag was found in the train's S2 coach, and her body was found in a nearby forest.