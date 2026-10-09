Himanta Biswa Sarma demands probe into Himashri Boro's Srikakulam death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is demanding a full investigation into the suspicious death of 20-year-old Himashri Boro.

The college student's body was later recovered from a forested area near Malayapuram in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

Before her death, she called her family from the Dibrugarh Vivek Express, saying she felt unsafe because of some men nearby.