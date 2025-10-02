Himanta Biswa Sarma personally overseeing Zubeen Garg death investigation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is directly overseeing the investigation into beloved singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death.
Garg drowned in a swimming accident near Singapore's St. John's Island on September 19, 2025. His body was brought home to Guwahati two days later.
The BJP described the investigation as a "national duty," reflecting just how much Garg meant to people, and stated that Chief Minister Sarma is personally overseeing the probe.
Manager, festival organizer charged with murder
Assam Police have charged Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (case no. 18/2025).
Mahanta was arrested at Delhi airport and Sharma in Gurugram, Haryana, on October 1, and both are now in custody for two weeks while police dig deeper.
The BJP says it wants full transparency and justice.
Singaporean officials say no foul play
Singaporean officials say there was no foul play, sharing autopsy results with India.
Still, public concern led Assam to form a special 10-member team—now questioning not just Sharma and Mahanta but also actress Nishita Goswami and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami—to fully understand what happened to one of Northeast India's most celebrated artists.