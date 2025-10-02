Odisha on alert as heavy rain triggers landslides in Gajapati
Odisha is facing major disruptions after days of heavy rain, with Gajapati district hit hardest—landslides have blocked roads and left about 20 villages cut off.
The weather department has put seven districts, including Puri and Rayagada, on red alert as rain is expected to last through October 6.
Sadly, two people went missing after a landslide near Pekat in the Rayagada block of Gajapati district.
17 more districts on orange alert
The missing are Kartik Shabara (70) and his son Rajib Sabar, feared trapped under debris.
Key routes between Rayagada, Nuagarh, and R Udayagiri are also blocked.
With Durga Puja and Dussehra coming up soon, celebrations across the state could be affected if the downpour continues.
Seventeen more districts are on orange alert for heavy rain this week.