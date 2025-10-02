Odisha on alert as heavy rain triggers landslides in Gajapati India Oct 02, 2025

Odisha is facing major disruptions after days of heavy rain, with Gajapati district hit hardest—landslides have blocked roads and left about 20 villages cut off.

The weather department has put seven districts, including Puri and Rayagada, on red alert as rain is expected to last through October 6.

Sadly, two people went missing after a landslide near Pekat in the Rayagada block of Gajapati district.