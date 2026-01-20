Hindu Mahasabha calls for action after Shankaracharya-police clash at Magh Mela

Why does it matter?

This incident has sparked bigger conversations—Shankaracharya's followers say police stopped his palanquin carrying hundreds of devotees, leading him to launch a hunger strike for an apology and better access at the festival.

While officials deny any rough treatment, the episode has drawn in national politics: Congress is accusing BJP of disrespecting saints and wants PM Modi to step in.

All this is happening as the Supreme Court reviews Shankaracharya's title, making things even more tense.