Hindu Mahasabha calls for action after Shankaracharya-police clash at Magh Mela
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha met in Meerut to protest alleged police misbehavior toward Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during Prayagraj's Magh Mela.
They criticized the lack of accountability for officials involved and accused them of acting against CM Yogi Adityanath.
The group released an open letter demanding those responsible be identified, punished, and issue a public apology.
Why does it matter?
This incident has sparked bigger conversations—Shankaracharya's followers say police stopped his palanquin carrying hundreds of devotees, leading him to launch a hunger strike for an apology and better access at the festival.
While officials deny any rough treatment, the episode has drawn in national politics: Congress is accusing BJP of disrespecting saints and wants PM Modi to step in.
All this is happening as the Supreme Court reviews Shankaracharya's title, making things even more tense.