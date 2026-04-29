Hindu party urges Supreme Court to use 'Bhagavad Gita' guidance
India
A Hindu party has urged the Supreme Court to move beyond its old definition of Hinduism as just "a way of life."
They believe this doesn't do justice to how diverse and layered Hinduism really is, and have suggested using the Bhagavad Gita as a guide for a more meaningful definition.
The plea was made before a nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Sabarimala women entry controversy
This push comes while debates continue over issues like the Sabarimala Temple's entry ban for women aged 10 to 50.
The party feels that calling Hinduism simply "a way of life" misses its true depth as a religion with many beliefs and practices.
Past court cases have shown how tough it is for judges to define religions in India, highlighting just how complex these questions can get.