Hindu party urges Supreme Court to use 'Bhagavad Gita' guidance India Apr 29, 2026

A Hindu party has urged the Supreme Court to move beyond its old definition of Hinduism as just "a way of life."

They believe this doesn't do justice to how diverse and layered Hinduism really is, and have suggested using the Bhagavad Gita as a guide for a more meaningful definition.

The plea was made before a nine-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.