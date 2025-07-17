Next Article
Hindu refugees face uncertain future after eviction notice
About 800 Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila have been given an eviction notice by the DDA, following a High Court order.
Their camp sits on Yamuna floodplains—an area where building isn't allowed—and demolition is set for July 15-16, 2025.
Residents say they are scared and anxious
Most people in the camp don't have Indian citizenship or basic ID, and they live in makeshift shelters that are prone to flooding.
With no alternative housing offered and daily earnings barely covering essentials, residents like Maina and Dharamvir Solanki say this eviction adds even more uncertainty to their already tough lives.