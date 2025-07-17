NHRC issues notices over fatal train-van collision

NHRC seeks report in 2 weeks

The NHRC wants answers about how the crash happened and if safety rules were followed.

There are conflicting stories—railway officials say the crossing gate was closed, but the van driver and an injured student claim it was open.

Plus, an underpass meant to make things safer has been delayed for over a year due to pending permissions.

The NHRC has asked for updates on the injured students' health and expects a full report in two weeks.