NHRC issues notices over fatal train-van collision
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is now looking into a tragic accident in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, where a train hit a school van at a level crossing on July 8, 2025.
Three students lost their lives and several others were hurt.
After news reports raised concerns about possible human rights issues, the NHRC sent notices to railway and state officials on July 17, 2025.
NHRC seeks report in 2 weeks
The NHRC wants answers about how the crash happened and if safety rules were followed.
There are conflicting stories—railway officials say the crossing gate was closed, but the van driver and an injured student claim it was open.
Plus, an underpass meant to make things safer has been delayed for over a year due to pending permissions.
The NHRC has asked for updates on the injured students' health and expects a full report in two weeks.