Next Article
Schools closed in Jharkhand due to heavy rainfall
Heavy rains have led to schools shutting down in Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts of Jharkhand.
After two days of steady downpours and warnings from the weather department about more rain on the way, local authorities decided it was safest to keep students at home.
Jharkhand sees 71% more rainfall than normal this monsoon
With rivers rising fast, officials opened most sluice gates at the Bheem barrage to release extra water.
Assistant engineer Surendra Kumar urged people to avoid the North Koel River for now.
Since June 1, Jharkhand has seen a huge 71% jump in rainfall compared to normal—making this monsoon season one for the books.