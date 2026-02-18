Hindus not facing immediate threat, but must stay alert: Bhagwat
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the group's 100th anniversary in Lucknow, said Hindus aren't facing any immediate threat but should still stay alert.
He highlighted the need to watch out for infiltrators and urged everyone to avoid caste conflicts by building a sense of "apnapan" (togetherness).
Push for 'ghar wapsi' efforts
Bhagwat voiced concern about the declining Hindu population and called for faster "ghar wapsi" efforts to stop forced conversions—while stressing that everything should be done legally.
He also pushed for equal access to community resources, promoted a casteless society, and encouraged RSS volunteers to reach out to communities beyond their usual circles, saying unity and social harmony are key for India right now.