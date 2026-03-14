How Delhi plans to tackle water shortages during summer

Delhi's government just checked in on its Summer Action Plan to help the city cope with water shortages. Right now, Delhi produces about 1 billion gallons of water a day, 250 million short of what its 25 million residents actually need. A recent meeting focused on how to close this gap and keep taps running through the hottest months.

DJB's preparations for the summer The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has cleaned up reservoirs, fixed pumps and pipelines at major plants, and mapped out which neighborhoods need extra help.

987 tankers are currently deployed (168 departmental and 819 hired), with the option to hire up to 200 additional tankers if needed, and there is even a new app so deliveries can be tracked by GPS and verified with photos.

Efforts by the New Delhi Municipal Council The New Delhi Municipal Council is pitching in too, setting up 50 new water ATMs in schools and neighborhoods, adding more tankers, and building a new water control room at RK Ashram with about 100,000-liter of storage capacity to strengthen monitoring and emergency response.