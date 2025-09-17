How fasting helps PM Modi think outside the box

Earlier in 2025, PM Narendra Modi appeared on Lex Fridman's podcast and discussed how fasting helps him think clearer and see things from new angles. "Fasting can greatly accelerate the thinking process, and can give a fresh perspective. You start thinking outside the box. I don't know if everyone experiences this, but I certainly do," he explained.

One meal a day during Chaturmas Modi sticks to traditional Indian fasting routines: just one meal a day during Chaturmas (mid-June to November), only hot water for nine days of Navratri, or a single fruit each day during Chaitra Navratri in March/April.

He preps for these fasts with Ayurvedic cleansing and extra hydration.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi as a kid, Modi has kept up these fasting habits for over 50 years.

His self-discipline is now part of his daily life—and public image.