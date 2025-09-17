Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad, Telangana: Here's why
Heads up, Hyderabad! The IMD has put the city and several Telangana districts on yellow alert, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected until September 20, then lighter showers through September 22.
Places like Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad could also see gusty winds and lightning.
Precautions to take
Expect muggy weather (30-32°C) and high humidity—so it's not just wet but sticky too.
Waterlogging may slow down your commute or plans for the week, especially with big events coming up.
Carry an umbrella, watch out for traffic delays, and if you're a farmer or have outdoor work, stay extra cautious about sudden storms.