Telangana: Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak to see heavy rain today

Travel delays likely in affected areas

Flooding and possible travel delays may occur in affected areas—so it's a good idea to stay alert if you're out or have plans.

The IMD has also flagged similar wet weather for Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema—and even places like Kolkata could see low visibility with high humidity.

More moderate to heavy rain is on the way for parts of eastern India too.