Telangana: Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak to see heavy rain today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to very heavy rain is headed for Telangana's Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts today (September 17).
Thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40km/h are expected at isolated places across the state.
Hyderabad should see cloudy skies, light to moderate evening showers, and temps between 22°C and 30°C.
Travel delays likely in affected areas
Flooding and possible travel delays may occur in affected areas—so it's a good idea to stay alert if you're out or have plans.
The IMD has also flagged similar wet weather for Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema—and even places like Kolkata could see low visibility with high humidity.
More moderate to heavy rain is on the way for parts of eastern India too.