UP: Principal shot dead during failed robbery
Devendra Yadav, a government school principal from Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, was shot and killed on Tuesday during a robbery gone wrong.
He was heading home from a school meeting when three motorcycle-borne assailants tried to snatch his gold chain near Sahunpur village.
When he resisted, they opened fire.
Police have set up 4 teams to track down assailants
Yadav was rushed to several hospitals but sadly didn't survive the injuries.
His colleague Kanchan Singh was with him during the attack.
The police have set up four teams using tech and CCTV footage to track down the attackers.