Hyderabad woman dies after being harassed by cyber fraudsters
A 76-year-old retired doctor in Hyderabad died of a heart attack after being relentlessly harassed by cyber fraudsters.
Posing as law enforcement officials, the scammers accused her of human trafficking over WhatsApp video calls and backed up their threats with fake IDs and legal documents.
Out of fear, she transferred ₹6.6 lakh from her Union Bank pension account to an ICICI Bank account in Maharashtra on September 6, 2025.
Family received threats even after her death
Even after her funeral on September 9, the family kept getting threatening messages from the scammers—the last one came on September 10.
Police have registered a case and are now tracing phone numbers and bank accounts to track down those responsible.
This heartbreaking incident is a reminder to stay alert about online scams, no matter your age.