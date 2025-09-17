Is Abhishek going to be evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19'?

In a surprising turn of events, actor Abhishek Bajaj is reportedly going to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 for his violent altercation with fellow contestant Shehbaaz Badesha in a recent episode, as per News18 Showsha. It started over kitchen duties between Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand, but quickly escalated into a heated argument involving Bajaj and Badesha . However, no official confirmation from the makers regarding Bajaj's eviction has come out yet.

Details Bajaj, Badesha get into violent spat over kitchen duties The argument between Bajaj and Badesha reportedly began when Bajaj told Sadanand that "respect is earned." This comment had irked Badesha, leading to a violent confrontation with Bajaj. The incident was a clear violation of Bigg Boss's no-violence rule, which has strict guidelines against physical altercations. The fight serves as a reminder of how quickly disagreements can escalate in the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.

History Bajaj's aggressive behavior on 'Bigg Boss 19' Bajaj has been one of the most aggressive contestants on Bigg Boss 19, having multiple altercations with other housemates. One such incident was a major fight with Mallik over his eating habits. The argument escalated when Mallik asked Bajaj not to eat on a sofa where he sleeps, but Bajaj insisted on sitting there. This disagreement had led to Mallik hurling abuses at Bajaj during their heated argument.