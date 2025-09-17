Is Abhishek going to be evicted from 'Bigg Boss 19'?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, actor Abhishek Bajaj is reportedly going to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 for his violent altercation with fellow contestant Shehbaaz Badesha in a recent episode, as per News18 Showsha. It started over kitchen duties between Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand, but quickly escalated into a heated argument involving Bajaj and Badesha. However, no official confirmation from the makers regarding Bajaj's eviction has come out yet.
Details
Bajaj, Badesha get into violent spat over kitchen duties
The argument between Bajaj and Badesha reportedly began when Bajaj told Sadanand that "respect is earned." This comment had irked Badesha, leading to a violent confrontation with Bajaj. The incident was a clear violation of Bigg Boss's no-violence rule, which has strict guidelines against physical altercations. The fight serves as a reminder of how quickly disagreements can escalate in the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house.
History
Bajaj's aggressive behavior on 'Bigg Boss 19'
Bajaj has been one of the most aggressive contestants on Bigg Boss 19, having multiple altercations with other housemates. One such incident was a major fight with Mallik over his eating habits. The argument escalated when Mallik asked Bajaj not to eat on a sofa where he sleeps, but Bajaj insisted on sitting there. This disagreement had led to Mallik hurling abuses at Bajaj during their heated argument.
Show updates
Nagma Mirajkar apologizes to fans after 'Bigg Boss' exit
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers on their toes with unexpected twists and turns. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw two contestants, Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar, getting eliminated from the show. After her eviction, Mirajkar took to Instagram to apologize to her fans for not performing well due to health reasons during her time on Bigg Boss 19. Fans can watch new episodes of the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.