The stunning details that make 'The Crown' unforgettable

Popular television series The Crown has captured the imagination of the audience with its depiction of the British monarchy. Although it's a dramatized retelling of events, the show does try to stick to the history in a number of ways. By centering on important moments and personalities, The Crown provides viewers a sneak peek into the past that is both interesting and informative. Here's what we mean.

Event accuracy Accurate depiction of royal events One area where The Crown has been brilliant at is its portrayal of major royal events. From coronations to state visits, the series re-creates these events with an eye for detail. The costumes, settings, and protocols are mostly well-researched, giving us an authentic representation of how these events actually happened.

Political figures Realistic portrayal of political figures The show also does well to depict political figures who were instrumental in Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Characters like Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher are shown with traits and mannerisms that closely match history. This attention to character detail helps the viewers grasp the political landscape back then.

Historical contexts Faithful representation of historical contexts One of the things that The Crown does really well is give a lot of weight to the historical contexts of major events. Be it the economy or social change, the series weaves it all into the story so seamlessly. It gives the viewers a much larger picture of how things outside of the monarchy affected their decisions.