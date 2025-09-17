Aryan Khan is nothing like other star kids: Lakshya
What's the story
Lakshya, the lead actor in Aryan Khan's debut directorial venture The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has spoken highly of his experience working with the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He shared with mid-day that Khan shattered all his preconceived notions about star kids. "You have read about star kids and seen them on pap pages. All of that perception was broken the first day I met him," he said.
Actor's perspective
'He was compassionate, spoke in Hindi'
Lakshya elaborated on Khan's down-to-earth nature, saying he spoke and thought like any other person. "He speaks in Hindi. He knows about the discomfort of life because of what he went through. So, he was compassionate." "He knew we were all outsiders and was sensitive about where we were coming from. His beard and hair would grow, and he wouldn't cut it [because he was so focused], and then out of the blue, he would cut all his hair."
Family encounter
When Khan touched his father's feet
Lakshya also recounted how his parents were impressed by Khan at the premiere of Kill (2023). "He touched my father's feet. My dad was in awe of him and said, 'This is Shah Rukh Khan's son? Tu kabhi mere paer nahin chhoota (You never touch my feet)!'" He added that Khan could easily fit into both worlds - being a star kid with his friends and being one of them.
Series details
About 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a showbiz satire starring Lakshya as a young star in Bollywood, is Khan's first major project. The series also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, and Anya Singh. It will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18.