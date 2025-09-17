PM Modi's birthday: President, leaders hail him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 this Wednesday, and the day was marked by tributes from President Droupadi Murmu and top political leaders.
President Murmu praised Modi for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country and earning the global community's faith in his guidance.
To mark his birthday, the BJP kicked off "Sewa Pakhwada," a countrywide drive focused on health and welfare projects running until October 2.
Modi launches health, nutrition campaign on birthday
Modi spent his birthday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, launching a national campaign to improve health and nutrition for women and kids, along with new tribal welfare programs.
Leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called out Modi's impact on India's global standing, while BJP chief J.P. Nadda highlighted his push for a self-reliant India.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari summed it up by calling Modi "the world's most popular leader."