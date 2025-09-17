PM Modi's birthday: President, leaders hail him India Sep 17, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 this Wednesday, and the day was marked by tributes from President Droupadi Murmu and top political leaders.

President Murmu praised Modi for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country and earning the global community's faith in his guidance.

To mark his birthday, the BJP kicked off "Sewa Pakhwada," a countrywide drive focused on health and welfare projects running until October 2.