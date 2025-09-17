Himachal Pradesh faces worst monsoon in years: 409 dead, ₹4,500cr

Over 1,500 homes wiped out

The extreme weather led to the loss of 409 lives, with hundreds more injured or missing. Over 1,500 homes were wiped out and thousands more damaged, forcing many families to leave everything behind.

Roads—including parts of national highways—were shut down, power transformers knocked out, and water supply systems hit hard. The total damage? More than ₹4,500 crore.

Districts like Mandi and Kullu suffered the most, but restoration efforts are underway.