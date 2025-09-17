Next Article
Himachal Pradesh faces worst monsoon in years: 409 dead, ₹4,500cr
India
Himachal Pradesh has faced one of its worst monsoons this year, with rainfall 46% above normal since June.
The state saw over 1,000mm of rain—way more than usual—causing 46 cloudbursts and 98 flash floods.
Over 1,500 homes wiped out
The extreme weather led to the loss of 409 lives, with hundreds more injured or missing. Over 1,500 homes were wiped out and thousands more damaged, forcing many families to leave everything behind.
Roads—including parts of national highways—were shut down, power transformers knocked out, and water supply systems hit hard. The total damage? More than ₹4,500 crore.
Districts like Mandi and Kullu suffered the most, but restoration efforts are underway.