Trump calls Modi on his birthday; thanks India for support
On September 17, PM Modi celebrated his 75th birthday and got a congratulatory call from US President Donald Trump—their first conversation since last month's tensions.
Trump thanked Modi for his support on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and both leaders shared the moment online.
This friendly exchange comes as India and the US hold trade talks, including over tariffs on Russian oil imports.
Investigations into 2020 Delhi riots reveal gaps in police work
Investigations into the 2020 Delhi riots—where nearly 700 cases were filed—have revealed big gaps in police work.
Out of 116 verdicts delivered by August 2025, most ended in acquittals, with reports pointing to fake witnesses and evidence in several cases.
These findings have sparked fresh questions about how fairly these cases were handled.