Trump calls Modi on his birthday; thanks India for support India Sep 17, 2025

On September 17, PM Modi celebrated his 75th birthday and got a congratulatory call from US President Donald Trump—their first conversation since last month's tensions.

Trump thanked Modi for his support on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and both leaders shared the moment online.

This friendly exchange comes as India and the US hold trade talks, including over tariffs on Russian oil imports.