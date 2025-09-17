Next Article
Delhi to replace 45,000 streetlights, save ₹31cr on electricity costs
Delhi's PWD just announced they'll be replacing 45,000 outdated streetlights with energy-saving smart LED lights.
This upgrade is set to save the city over ₹31 crore a year on electricity and maintenance.
As PWD Minister Parvesh Verma put it, nearly half of Delhi's 96,000 streetlights still use old sodium bulbs, which waste a lot of power.
Companies will only get paid if the lights work
To keep things running smoothly, companies installing the new lights will only get paid if the lights actually work—thanks to an "EMI model."
There's also a handy mobile app where anyone can report broken streetlights directly.
The idea? More transparency, faster repairs, and a brighter (literally) Delhi for everyone.