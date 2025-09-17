Road rage to kidnapping: Ex-Maharashtra official's SUV grazes truck

Khedkar's wife also wanted in case for obstructing investigation

Police found Kumar safe at Khedkar's Pune bungalow the next day, but both Khedkar and Salunkhe escaped before they could be arrested.

The search for them is still on, with police tracking financial trails and travel routes across Maharashtra.

The case got even messier when Manorama Khedkar reportedly blocked police entry at her home and let dogs loose to scare officers; she's now also wanted for obstructing the investigation.