Road rage to kidnapping: Ex-Maharashtra official's SUV grazes truck
A 22-year-old truck helper, Prahlad Kumar, was kidnapped in Navi Mumbai last Saturday (September [date], 2025) after the concrete mixer he worked on accidentally grazed a Land Cruiser.
The accused—retired Maharashtra official Dilip Khedkar and his driver/bodyguard Praful Salunkhe—allegedly forced Kumar into their SUV during the heated road rage incident.
Khedkar's wife also wanted in case for obstructing investigation
Police found Kumar safe at Khedkar's Pune bungalow the next day, but both Khedkar and Salunkhe escaped before they could be arrested.
The search for them is still on, with police tracking financial trails and travel routes across Maharashtra.
The case got even messier when Manorama Khedkar reportedly blocked police entry at her home and let dogs loose to scare officers; she's now also wanted for obstructing the investigation.