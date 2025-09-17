Next Article
India bans online gambling: What it means for Dream11, cricket
India
India just banned online gambling, and it's a big deal for fantasy sports fans and the sports business.
Real-money games on platforms like Dream11 are now off-limits, and Dream11 has already pulled out of its major sponsorship with the BCCI—so no more cash prizes or those big cricket tie-ups.
IPL ad money could take a hit
With Dream11 stepping back, ad money around events like the IPL could take a hit, which might affect how much broadcasters make in the future.
The law is meant to fight addiction and fraud (offenders could face up to five years in jail), but some players might still find ways to play through foreign sites using VPNs or workarounds.