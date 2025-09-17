Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day suspension due to landslide 

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir 's Katra district has resumed after a 22-day suspension. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which has managed the shrine since 1986, had earlier suspended the yatra on August 26 following a cloudburst-triggered landslide at Ardhkuwari. This tragic incident killed 34 pilgrims and injured another 20.

Resumption details Yatra resumes from both routes The yatra resumed on Wednesday morning from both routes leading to the hilltop shrine. Hundreds of devotees were seen at the Banganga Darshani gate, relieved and happy that the pilgrimage had resumed. The SMVDSB had earlier planned to restart the yatra on September 14 but was forced to extend its suspension due to continuous rains.

Safety measures Pilgrims advised to follow guidelines The SMVDSB has advised pilgrims to carry valid identification, stick to designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff. Radio Frequency Identity Card (RFID)-based tracking is mandatory for transparency and traceability. The decision to resume the yatra comes after a group of pilgrims had protested at Katra base camp, demanding its resumption.