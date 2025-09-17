Overnight cloudbursts kill 18 in Uttarakhand, Himachal; more rain expected 

Fresh heavy showers overnight battered the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh , claiming the lives of 18 people. In Uttarakhand, 15 people have died due to the incessant rains. The maximum fatalities were reported from Dehradun , where 13 people lost their lives. The state also reported 16 missing persons and over 900 people stranded as swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges. In Himachal, three members of a family were killed as rainfall caused major landslides and flash floods.

Weather impact Dehradun witnessing very heavy rainfall since Monday night Dehradun has been witnessing very heavy rainfall since Monday night. This has left several roads, houses, and shops damaged in Tapovan, Sahastradhara, and the IT Park area. A bridge near Uttaranchal University in Prem Nagar collapsed due to flash floods. Telephone lines have also suffered damage, and several electricity poles have fallen. Restoration work is underway to resume power and communication services.

Infrastructure damage Landslide buries dozens of vehicles, disrupts traffic movement Since the monsoon season began on June 20, there have been 417 deaths in Himachal, including the three that died in a landslide in Mandi. Between September 1 and 16, Himachal Pradesh received 46 percent more rain. The landslide in Mandi district also buried dozens of vehicles under debris. This disrupted traffic movement and led to the closure of National Highway 5. The highway connects Firozpur in Punjab to the Sino-Indian border at Shipki La.