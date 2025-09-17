Next Article
Now, you can have a chat with hologram of Patel
India
Delhi's Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya just unveiled a 3D AI-powered hologram of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, timed with the 76th anniversary of Hyderabad's integration into India.
Visitors can now "chat" with a digital Patel, who answers questions using his real speeches and writings—making history feel a lot more personal and alive.
Museum's director on why they took this step
Created in about half a year, this tech upgrade is all about connecting younger generations to India's past.
As museum director Ashwani Lohani put it, Patel's contribution is in line with what all Prime Ministers stood for.
The museum isn't stopping here—they're planning a similar hologram for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam soon, hoping to make learning about history as engaging as possible.