Trump dials PM Modi, greets him on 75th birthday

United States President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine!" he posted on Truth Social.

Diplomatic gesture PM Modi responds to Trump's call Responding to Trump's call, PM Modi thanked him for the warm wishes and reiterated his commitment to strengthening the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The exchange comes amid efforts by both countries to reset their diplomatic ties after weeks of tension over trade issues.

Trade talks Trade negotiations resume in New Delhi The diplomatic thaw was further evident as trade negotiations between India and the United States resumed in New Delhi on Tuesday. The talks were described as "positive and forward-looking" by both governments. A US Trade Representative delegation, led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch, met senior Indian officials headed by Commerce Department Special Secretary Rajesh Agarwal.