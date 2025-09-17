Why fake paneer worth ₹1cr led to protests India Sep 17, 2025

Two Greater Noida police officers were suspended after protests broke out when 1,150kg of suspected fake paneer was seized at Jewar Toll Plaza last week.

Food safety officials destroyed the paneer after collecting samples, as it was perishable and suspected to be synthetic, with a strong stench raising concerns about its quality, but traders and local leaders claimed proper procedures weren't followed and accused police of using force during the protest.