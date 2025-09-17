Why fake paneer worth ₹1cr led to protests
Two Greater Noida police officers were suspended after protests broke out when 1,150kg of suspected fake paneer was seized at Jewar Toll Plaza last week.
Food safety officials destroyed the paneer after collecting samples, as it was perishable and suspected to be synthetic, with a strong stench raising concerns about its quality, but traders and local leaders claimed proper procedures weren't followed and accused police of using force during the protest.
Health risks of consuming adulterated food
This incident shines a light on the growing problem of adulterated paneer in Delhi-NCR—over 1,400kg has already been seized in 2025 alone.
Fake dairy can seriously harm your health, causing food poisoning or even long-term organ damage.
The protests also highlight how tough it is to enforce food safety rules when there's mistrust between traders and authorities.