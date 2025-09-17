Next Article
Karnataka defends ₹200 ticket cap in court
Karnataka just defended its new rule capping movie tickets at ₹200 in all theaters, saying it's about making cinema affordable for everyone.
The rule, announced recently, does make an exception for smaller premium screens (75 seats or less).
HC has reserved its order
Big cinema chains and film producers aren't thrilled—they argue this cap hurts their business rights and ignores differences between fancy multiplexes and regular theaters.
The High Court has now reserved its order to decide if the state can control entertainment prices like this.
The verdict could shape how much you pay for movies in Karnataka.