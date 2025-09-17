IAF pushes for ₹2 lakh crore deal for Rafales
The Indian Air Force is pushing for a massive ₹2 lakh crore deal to get 114 Rafale fighter jets, most of which will be built right here in India.
Over 60% of each jet will use local parts, thanks to the "Make in India" push.
The move comes as older planes like the MiG-21s are set to retire soon, and the IAF needs fresh power in its fleet.
18 jets would arrive from France, rest assembled in India
If this goes through, 18 jets would arrive ready-to-fly from France, while the rest would be assembled by Dassault Aviation with Tata and Mahindra pitching in.
This could take India's Rafale count from 36 now to a whopping 176 (including 26 for the Navy).
Jets to come loaded with longer-range missiles, smarter radar tech
These aren't just any jets—they'll come loaded with longer-range missiles and smarter radar tech (the latest Standard F4 plus variant).
Even the current Rafales will get upgrades so they're all on par.
It's a big step for keeping India's air defenses sharp.
Top defense boards are reviewing the proposal
Right now, top defense boards are reviewing the proposal. If all goes well, negotiations should kick off after late 2025.
Dassault is also offering to set up a full maintenance hub in India so these jets stay mission-ready for years to come.