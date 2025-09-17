IAF pushes for ₹2 lakh crore deal for Rafales India Sep 17, 2025

The Indian Air Force is pushing for a massive ₹2 lakh crore deal to get 114 Rafale fighter jets, most of which will be built right here in India.

Over 60% of each jet will use local parts, thanks to the "Make in India" push.

The move comes as older planes like the MiG-21s are set to retire soon, and the IAF needs fresh power in its fleet.