Tamil Nadu to revoke ONGC's ₹675cr drilling project clearance
Tamil Nadu has moved to revoke environmental clearance for ONGC's ₹675 crore hydrocarbon drilling project in Ramanathapuram, following strong protests from farmers, fishers, and opposition groups.
The clearance, originally given in March 2024, would have allowed 20 deep wells near the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park.
Decision signals that government is listening to community concerns
Locals and environmentalists worried the project could harm sensitive coastal habitats and threaten livelihoods.
The move lines up with Chief Minister MK Stalin's policy against hydrocarbon projects statewide since 2021.
With elections coming up in 2026, the decision also signals that the government is listening to community concerns about ecology and jobs—especially as similar projects have sparked big protests before.