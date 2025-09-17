India recorded over 13,000 quintals of drugs in 2024: NCB

Heroin from Pakistan, meth from Myanmar

Heroin keeps flowing in from Pakistan into states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, while meth from Myanmar is moving through the Northeast.

Smugglers are also shifting to coastal routes—think Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu—for synthetic drugs.

The NCB says smarter enforcement and more teamwork with other countries are urgently needed to address the narcotics problem.