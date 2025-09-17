Next Article
India recorded over 13,000 quintals of drugs in 2024: NCB
India
India just saw one of the highest-ever drug busts in 2024, with over 13,000 quintals of narcotics seized, according to the latest Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) report.
Cannabis and opiates made up most of these seizures.
The country's location between major global trafficking zones is making it a key target for smugglers.
Heroin from Pakistan, meth from Myanmar
Heroin keeps flowing in from Pakistan into states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, while meth from Myanmar is moving through the Northeast.
Smugglers are also shifting to coastal routes—think Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu—for synthetic drugs.
The NCB says smarter enforcement and more teamwork with other countries are urgently needed to address the narcotics problem.