Kerala sounds health alert after brain-eating amoeba outbreak

PAM almost always fatal; survival rates at 24% in Kerala

Naegleria fowleri infects people when contaminated water enters the nose—usually while swimming or bathing in lakes, ponds, or other untreated freshwater sources.

PAM is almost always fatal, but Kerala's early detection efforts have pushed survival rates up to 24%, way above the global average of less than 3%.

Officials recommend avoiding untreated water, using nose clips when swimming, and keeping wells properly chlorinated.

Environmental checks are ongoing since some recent patients had no clear water exposure.