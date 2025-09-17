Assam floods: 22,000 people affected, 2 dead

Golaghat district is especially hard-hit after extra water was released from the Doyang Hydro Electric Project. The NDRF has stepped in to evacuate 381 residents and 28 livestock. More than 100 relief camps are helping nearly 7,000 people who had to leave home, but ongoing rain means things could get worse.

IMD warns of heavy rain in coming days

The IMD says heavy rain is likely to continue in Assam and nearby states for the next 2-3 days, raising risks of more floods and landslides.

The state government is asking everyone—especially those in low-lying or hilly areas—to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel for now.